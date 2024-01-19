Argonaut Gold Announces 2023 Production Results

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the “Company”, “Argonaut Gold” or “Argonaut”) announces fourth quarter and full year 2023 production results. The Company expects to provide 2024 production, operating, capital and cost per ounce guidance on February 26, 2024, and plans to report its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 in the first half of March, 2024.

“Our Florida Canyon mine in Nevada and our Mexican mines had a solid year, surpassing the top end of production guidance on a combined basis by 9%. Our newest mine, Magino, met target start date of commissioning the mill in mid-May, however, ramp up of the mine and mill took longer than anticipated, resulting in the Company missing consolidated production guidance by a small margin. Despite this setback, we are proud of the Magino team completing construction on schedule, meeting forecast costs to complete, and transitioning into operations in a challenging environment that included key components of the operation being deferred to conserve cash during construction and an overall industry shortage of skilled miners in Ontario. Mining at Magino improved significantly by the end of year and mill modifications scheduled for early in the new year are expected to enable the mill to operate at nameplate capacity consistently,” stated Richard Young, President and CEO of Argonaut Gold.

2023 Production Highlights

Fourth quarter 2023 production was 61,523 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), an increase of 14% compared to the third quarter 2023, benefiting from the commissioning of the Magino Mine. Overall, 2023 consolidated annual production was 197,509 GEOs, 1% less than the Company’s annual guidance of 200 to 230 thousand GEOs. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $83.8 million at year end with $218 million outstanding under the Company’s term loan facilities.

Summary of Production Results

2023 Total 2023

Guidance Range Production – GEO’s Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Actual Magino 0 3,296 10,693 22,112 36,101 72,000 81,000 Florida Canyon 12,746 18,251 22,384 17,780 71,161 55,000 65,000 La Colorada 5,674 5,932 6,741 7,861 26,208 27,000 30,000 San Agustin 12,924 11,245 10,208 10,252 44,629 35,000 39,000 El Castillo 7,241 4,768 3,885 3,518 19,412 10,000 14,000 Consolidated Mexican

Operations 90,247 72,000 83,000 Total* 38,585 43,492 53,911 61,523 197,511 200,000 230,000 *

*Totals may not add due to rounding

In summary, the Company nearly achieved consolidated lower end of production guidance, with strong performances from Florida Canyon and the Mexican operations, offset by lower than expected output from Magino.

Progress at Magino

Daily mining rates for the month of December were largely on target, averaging 50,500 tonnes per day (“tpd”). There has been a steady improvement in the daily mining rate through 2023, with continuing improvement in the average quarterly daily mining rate through the year:

Mining Rate – tpd Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q4 Detail Oct Nov Dec Magino 14,400 23,500 40,400 45,600 40,800 45,400 50,500