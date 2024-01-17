Stiles, NDP propose highway safety solutions

Marit Stiles, Leader of the Official Opposition and Ontario NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay—Superior North) held a press conference today exposing the Conservative government’s inaction to prioritize road safety following the senseless fatalities of five Northern Ontarians within the past month.

“Nearly every day, we see Highways 11 and 17 closed due to a tragic collision. The situation has spiraled so far out of control that people are scared to drive to work or to drop their kids off at school. Five deaths within the past month would be unimaginable in Southern Ontario and should serve as a wake-up call,” said Stiles. “Again and again, the NDP has come up with common-sense solutions for this Ford government to implement and save lives, and they’ve ignored every single one. While the Ford Government is asleep at the wheel, Northern Ontarians are paying with their lives. They cannot afford to wait.”

“We’ve been working with truckers, other road users, and victims’ families – who else does Ford need to hear from? The recent Auditor General’s report affirmed everything people have been saying for years. These issues are not new… the Conservatives simply choose not to listen,” Vaugeois said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have other highways to bypass accidents and bad road conditions. We cannot continue to lose lives.”

Some of Marit Stiles and the Ontario NDP’s solutions to improve Northern Highways: