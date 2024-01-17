Second Annual Indigenous Lands Symposium – Jan 22 – 25th in Timmins

The annual Indigenous Lands Symposium initiated by the Wahkohtowin Innovation Centre returns for its second year, building on the success of the inaugural gathering. The upcoming symposium is set to take place Jan 22nd to 25th 2024 in Timmins and is poised to be a pivotal gathering for delegates, with an expected attendance of over 150 participants from across Ontario and Canada, including representatives from 25 First Nations, as well as Government, and Industry representatives.

The first Indigenous Lands Symposium held in Chapleau, brought together 60+ participants from 14 First Nations communities across Northeastern Ontario. The event served as a powerful platform for individuals deeply connected to the land, to focus on key themes such as cultural revitalization, natural law, emerging conservation technology, the conservation economy and forest certification.

The 2023 symposium also featured inclusive sessions for collaborators in local government and the forest industry. Attendees experienced not only insightful presentations and discussions but also engaged in cultural activities such as a drumming circle, tree-tea teachings, a screening of the documentary “The Issue With Tissue: A Boreal Love Story,” and a tour of Wahkohtowin’s Innovation Center.

The event exceeded expectations, drawing a larger-than-anticipated turnout despite challenging winter weather conditions. The positive feedback received highlighted the importance of the symposium in fostering connections and dialogue between communities. The overwhelming success of the 2023 gathering has set the stage for an even more impactful symposium in 2024.

The Indigenous Lands Symposium 2024 – Jan 22nd to Jan 25th, promises to be all of what 2023’s symposium was and more! With an expanded program and new topics on the agenda, the symposium aims to further explore the rich knowledge held in Indigenous territories while creating a fun and engaging atmosphere for delegates.