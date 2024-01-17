Ready, Set, Go! – MHS 70th Reunion

We’re gearing up for the 70th MHS Reunion, “Home is Calling” on July 5, 6, and 7 this summer, and this is your official invitation to get involved.

The MHS alumni volunteers behind our reunions are back in action, and we’re thrilled to invite you to participate in the event. We’ve booked the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre from July 5-6-7, 2024, to be the heart of Viking fun with scheduled activities taking place on Friday and Saturday evening (7pm onwards).

Just like in the past, we’re expecting Wawa to welcome 800 to 1200 participants eager to reconnect during this unforgettable homecoming event. The memories of the MHS 50th in 2004 and the MHS 60th in 2014 still resonate with Viking students, teachers, staff, and guests who were blown away by the amazing activities, venues, and events hosted by our incredible community volunteers, businesses, agencies, and service providers.

Our MHS Reunions aren’t just about the good times; they also serve as the primary fundraiser for crucial bursaries supporting our student Vikings as they embark on their post-secondary journeys. It’s a win-win, boosting the local economy and giving a platform to promote and fundraise for local clubs and organizations.

Now, here’s where you come in! Do you have a fun activity you’d love to host? How about coordinating a fundraising initiative or running an event during this fun-filled weekend? Whether you can donate your time, money, or both, we’d love to hear from you! Reach out to the MHS 70th Reunion committee members, and we’ll make sure to promote your event or activity to our Viking alumni and participants.

Got Ideas? Need Ideas? Want to get involved? Get in touch at [email protected]

Ready to sign up? Use the form at the bottom of the article to print off:

You can also find the form on our Facebook Event page: MHS 70th Reunion on Facebook.

Need a form sent your way? No problem – just let us know!

A huge shoutout to everyone for your support. We’re counting down the days to a fabulous homecoming weekend on July 5-6-7! Can’t wait to see you there!

70th MHS Reunion Committee

MHS70-Register

