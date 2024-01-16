FENLON, Margaret Rose

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Rose Fenlon on January 9, 2024, in her 84th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Jack Fenlon for almost 60 years. Dearly loved mother of Steven (Ann-Marie), Krista and Kerry (Jeff). Adored grandmother of Kelly and Bryan Fenlon. Much loved sister of Hazel (Hank) Rundel of Port Alberni, B.C. She will be sadly missed by Mardy Fenlon, Gina Fenlon, Mike Fenlon, Gwendolynne Fenlon, Shelly Fenlon, Ann Fenlon, Allan Rundel, Gerry Rundel, and many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.

Margaret graduated in 1961 as a nurse from St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver and then worked primarily as an operating room nurse at hospitals in Vancouver, Toronto, and Wawa. She later became the front store manager of the pharmacy in Wawa.

Her retirement was split between London ON, and Florida where she returned to golfing with renewed enthusiasm. One of her greatest pleasures was her passion for bridge, progressing from a social to a competitive duplicate bridge player, where she became an ACBL Life Master. Margaret always loved entertaining family and friends whether it was hosting dinner parties or simply a cup of tea.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in London, ON.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Arbor Trace Memory Care Centre in London.

As a former chairperson of The First United Church Board, memorial donations to the Wawa First United Church P.O. Box 1065, Wawa, ON. P0S 1K0 or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.