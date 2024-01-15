Snow Squall Watch (Chapleau – Missinabie Lake)

5:35 AM EST Monday 15 January 2024

Winter weather travel advisory in effect today.

Hazards: Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

Timing: This morning through this evening. Possibly continuing into Tuesday.

Discussion: Lake effect snow off Lake Superior may extend far enough inland to affect portions of Highway 101 and 129 today. It is possible that the lake effect snow may continue into Tuesday for portions of the region.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.