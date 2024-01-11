SE OPP Wawa – Fail to Comply with Probation Order Charges

Criminal charges have been laid following a domestic dispute in Wawa. On January 7, 2024, shortly after 10:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance on Mission Road in Wawa.

Investigation revealed an individual violated their release conditions by communicating with someone while on conditions not to. As a result, a 25-year-old person from Wawa was arrested and charged with three counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in February 2024 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.