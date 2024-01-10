Generous Donation Supports the Mission Marina Playground

Mayor and Council are pleased to share and acknowledge the generous donation recently received from Harvey and Cindy West that funded the new playground equipment that was recently placed at the Wawa Municipal Marina.

“Play areas provide many benefits to the community, including building better social skills and physical strength in our youth”, said Mr. West. “Cindy and I are proud to support youth and the future marina users in Wawa.”

Residents in Michipicoten River Village have indicated that they needed a children’s play area for a few years and truly appreciate having someplace to gather where kids in the area can play together. “The charitable donation from Harvey and Cindy West made this project a reality and all of us are very thankful for their continued generosity making the Mission Marina Playground possible for our kids and our community,” said Mayor Pilon. “Council couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you to the West’s for making the playground a success.”

The West’s have continued to support the Wawa Marina operations throughout the years, volunteering their time and financial support which has also helped build a new boat launch and dredge the marina basin a few years ago.