Bus Transportation Storm Changes

AHSTS – Transportation – Weather Cancellation – January 10, 2024
Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area
  • No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area.
  • Due to the poor road conditions in the North Shore area, all school-related transportation services are canceled today.  
  • Schools will remain open.
Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area
  • No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne & area
  • No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
