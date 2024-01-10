Bus Transportation Storm Changes

AHSTS – Transportation – Weather Cancellation – January 10, 2024
Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area
- No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area.
- Due to the poor road conditions in the North Shore area, all school-related transportation services are canceled today.
- Schools will remain open.
Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area
- No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne & area
- No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – January 10 - January 10, 2024
- Generous Donation Supports the Mission Marina Playground - January 10, 2024
- Soirée portes ouvertes à l’école secondaire Saint-Joseph à Wawa - January 10, 2024