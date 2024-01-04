Vaugeois calls for support to end AV Terrace Bay Kraft Pulp Mill shutdown

NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay — Superior North) released the following statement following the announcement of a temporary shutdown at the AV Terrace Bay Kraft Pulp Mill:

“This is devastating news. The mill employs hundreds of workers and has been an anchor employer for communities along the North Shore as well as communities along Highway 11 for many years.

It is disappointing that there is no indication of when the mill could start up again. I am urging the company to keep the lines of communication open with the workers and their unions, USW Local 665 and IBEW Local 1861, along with local councils and government officials, so that people aren’t left hanging without the ability to make informed decisions.

There is a role for governments to play in helping communities come through this crisis – whether it is through helping to find a buyer for the operation or ensuring that the workers and their families are supported.

I’m ready to work with all levels of government to support these workers and their communities through this difficult time until longer-term solutions can be put in place.”

News of the idling of the Terrace Bay Mill comes on the heels of job losses recently announced at Impala Canada at its Lac des Illes Palladium Mine, north of Thunder Bay, where 59 unionized employees and 36 staff jobs were cut.