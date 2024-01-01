It is with heavy hearts that the family of John Morrison announces his peaceful passing on Friday December 29, 2023 after four challenging years with Lewy Body Dementia. Born in Matachewan in 1938 to Neil and Hilda Morrison, John moved to Wawa at the age of two where his father was Master Mechanic at the newly revived Helen Mine. The family eventually lived first in a log cabin on Station Road, then in a company house (now 79 Government Road). His adventures on the mountain around Morrison Lake, and his tales of rabbit snares and unruly bears, are legendary. He followed his father to Algoma Ore after graduating from what is now the Haileybury School of Mines, in 1961. He worked his way through many positions at Algoma Ore, retiring in 1997 after 14 years as Safety Supervisor.

John was many things to many people. Above all these, we will remember him as Wawa’s number one ambassador who truly lived the Rotary Club motto, “Service Above Self”. His passions were the Rotary Club of Wawa, fishing, hunting, and sharing his little piece of paradise at the mouth of the Michipicoten River.

Predeceased by his younger sister Madeleine, he leaves behind his life-long companion and travel partner of 58 years Kaireen, his children Johanna Rowe (Sam), and Matthew, his granddaughter Sage Morrison, sister-in-law Pat James (John), nephew and nieces Kent, Laurie and Belinda. He will be dearly missed by all, especially his cousins both near and far.

At this time there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2024 (time and place to be announced closer to the date).

Many thanks to the staff of the Family Health Team and the Lady Dunn Health Centre for the excellent care John received over the years.

Memorial donations to the Rotary Club of Wawa (P.O. Box 280, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0), or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre-Palliative Care (P.O. Box 179, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0) or to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.