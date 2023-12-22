CHRISTIE, Beulah Mae (nee Woolley)

(1927-2023)

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on Monday, December 18, 2023, with her youngest son Thomas by her side, at the FJ Davey home in her 97th year. She is now reunited with her loving husband Ross (2001) with whom she shared over 50 years of wedded bliss. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her five remaining children Sanford James, Peggy Ann, Leslie Wayne (Pauline), Thomas John, and Carol Jean, and predeceased by her daughter Kerry Ann. Grandmother of five and great-grandmother of five. Predeceased by her parents Olive and Sanford Woolley. Sister of Patricia (late Ron) and predeceased by Irvin (late Amy), Ray, Luke, John (Barb), Mildred (late Cecil), Evelyn (late Blake), Joyce (late Francis) and Margaret (late Robert). She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, and nephews, in particular Barbie-Lynn (Ansel) and Bradley Bennett (Christine).

Mom was known to be feisty and determined. She graduated early from High School and followed that up with “Normal School” which is now known as Teacher’s College at the age of 17. While working full time and raising five children, she obtained her degree from Algoma University on Saturday mornings and summer school. As Dad worked on the railway, Mom was the one to chauffeur us around to our activities (most of us had more than one!). Thomas was the only one who was forgotten to get picked up – only once. Mom never ‘shied’ away from a challenge; participating in a skate-a-thon with a family friend to raise money for the skating club; she was not a skater and poor Oliver ended up with a broken wrist. Or ‘playing hockey’ with her youngest grandson out on the driveway for which her reward was her first concussion at the age of 86. The hospital staff referred to her as the HOCKEY GRANDMA as she made more than one trip to the ER.

Back in the day, in the 1970/80’s mom had taken on shifts with the Telecare team where she was responsible for giving advice to the callers who were in distress. We have lost track of the countless years she took an active role in organizing the Church Christmas Teas, luncheons, dinners, etc as fundraisers for the church. She was also a member of the Choir, harmonizing as an alto.

She thoroughly enjoyed her career as a Primary Teacher, focusing on kindergarten/grade 1. Her hobbies involved painting, ceramics, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, cross-country skiing and thought she could still ride a bike, but almost met her waterloo.

One important THANK YOU goes out to the entire staff on Birch Lane 2 at the FJ Davey Home. Thank you so much for the care and undivided attention given to her. You are all special and you know to whom we are referring.

A private family service was held. Memorial donations to the FJ Davey Home, Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH) or the Alzheimer Society of Sault Ste. Marie would be greatly appreciated.

Mom, may you rest in peace and put your high heeled dancing shoes on and have the dance of your life with Dad. You’ve earned it!

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.