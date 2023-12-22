2023 Christmas Mass Schedule – St. Monica’s Parish

All Welcome to the Services. Wishing you and yours a truly Blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year.
|Dec. 23
|Sat
|7:00 pm
|✟ For the repose Raymonde Guindon by John & Geri Plecash.
|Dec. 24
|Sun
|6:00 pm
|✟ Christmas Eve Mass. For the repose of those listed in the 2023 Christmas Intentions.
|Dec. 25
|Mon
|NO MASS
|Dec. 26
|Tues
|7:00 pm
|✟ NO MASS.
|Dec. 27
|Wed
|7:00 pm
|✟ For the repose of Msgr. Normand Clement by a Parishioner.
|Dec. 28
|Thur
|7:00 pm
|✟ Mass. No Intention.
|Dec. 29
|Fri
|11:00 am
|✟ NO MASS
|Dec. 30
|Sat
|7:00 pm
|✟ In memory of the Wedding Anniversary of Roly & Jackie Boudreau.
|Dec.31
|Sun
|9:00 am
|✟ For the souls of the faithful departed whose names are listed in the Memoriam Book, we pray to the Lord.
|Jan. 1
|Mon
|9:00 am
|NO MASS
