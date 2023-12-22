Breaking News

2023 Christmas Mass Schedule – St. Monica’s Parish

All Welcome to the Services. Wishing you and yours a truly Blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Dec. 23 Sat 7:00 pm ✟ For the repose Raymonde Guindon by John & Geri Plecash.
Dec. 24 Sun 6:00 pm ✟ Christmas Eve Mass. For the repose of those listed in the 2023 Christmas Intentions.
Dec. 25 Mon NO MASS
Dec. 26 Tues 7:00 pm ✟ NO MASS.
Dec. 27 Wed 7:00 pm ✟ For the repose of Msgr. Normand Clement by a Parishioner.
Dec. 28 Thur 7:00 pm ✟ Mass. No Intention.
Dec. 29 Fri 11:00 am ✟ NO MASS
Dec. 30 Sat 7:00 pm ✟ In memory of the Wedding Anniversary of Roly & Jackie Boudreau.
Dec.31 Sun 9:00 am ✟ For the souls of the faithful departed whose names are listed in the Memoriam Book, we pray to the Lord.
Jan. 1 Mon 9:00 am NO MASS

 

