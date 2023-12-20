|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|1
|6
|7
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|6
|7
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|5
|7
|McCOY, Joe
|4
|4
|7
|HALE, Ron
|5
|4
|7
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|5
|3
|7
|TERRIS, Spencer
|7
|1
|7
|REID, Michael
|8
|0
|7
Curling will resume January 8, 2024.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|McCOY
|S.TERRIS
|TERRIS
|REID
|HALE
|LESCHISHIN
|MITRIKAS
|FAHRER
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Wawa Men’s Curling Standings – December 19 - December 20, 2023
- 12 Days of Holiday Safety – New Tip Daily - December 20, 2023
- Due for a demographic dilemma: what a rebound in young adults means for post-secondary education in Northern Ontario - December 19, 2023