Wawa Men’s Curling Standings – December 19

Team Rank Wins GP
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 6 7
TERRIS, Tom 1 6 7
FAHRER, Tom 3 5 7
McCOY, Joe 4 4 7
HALE, Ron 5 4 7
MITRIKAS, Eric 5 3 7
TERRIS, Spencer 7 1 7
REID, Michael 8 0 7

Curling will resume January 8, 2024.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
McCOY S.TERRIS TERRIS REID
HALE LESCHISHIN MITRIKAS FAHRER

 

 

