MPP Sol Mamakwa offers condolences to the family of missing Neskantaga youth

MPP Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong), Deputy Leader of the Ontario NDP and Official Opposition critic for Indigenous and Treaty Relations issued the following statement in condolence to the family of missing youth Mackenzie Moonias:

“Our thoughts and hearts are with Mackenzie’s family members, their friends, leadership, and the community during this sad time. I send my condolences to everyone impacted by the loss of their relative and friend. We hope they find solace and strength in community and feel an outpouring of love from across the province as we mourn together.

“Mackenzie was in Thunder Bay to attend high school. They were one of the many young people from Kiiwetinoong who leave home to pursue their educational goals. It has been seven and half years since the release of the Seven Youth Inquest and many of the 145 jury recommendations have not been implemented. These recommendations were intended to prevent any further loss of our children and must be implemented.”