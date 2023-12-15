ROUSSY, Gregory Peter Charles

(August 1, 1954 – December 8, 2023)

After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, we announce with heavy hearts the passing of Greg at Lady Dunn Hospital, Wawa.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley, his daughters Jessica (RJ), Suzanne and Whitney, his grandchildren Amelia, Cole, Emma, Peter, Phoenix and Preston and by his sister Theresa Smith (Garry). Greg was predeceased by his loving parents Peter and Bernadette Roussy. He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Greg was a long-time resident of White River, the town he loved. He was a lifelong bush worker, from Forest Fire Fighting to Piece-Logging to Mechanical Harvesting. Greg had a passion for the bush life and was an advocate for economics in White River. After working in the forest Greg could be found spending time there, kayaking, hunting, fishing or cutting firewood. If he could get the weekend off, you would find this Habs fan at the hockey rink cheering on his daughters, telling them to skate faster, shoot or stop the puck.

The family would like to invite everyone who knew Greg to a Celebration of his life on Thursday August 1, 2024 at the Hillside Cemetery, White River at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the Lady Dunn Staff and the Sault Area Hospital Staff for the wonderful care they gave Greg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lady Dunn Hospital, Wawa or to St Basils Church, White River.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 1-800-439-4937). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca