Thank you – A Burden Shared is a Burden Halved

Dear Wawa,

The T. A. Webb quote “A burden shared is a burden halved” has come to mind often since Gord passed in mid-October. The comfort and support given so generously to our family through kind words, gentle check ins, acts of kindness, warm hugs, beautiful cards, and meaningful donations has been so appreciated both in the moment and with lingering effect.

Thank you especially for sharing the stories of how Gord touched your life. Although it often reopens the tear ducts, these memories always warm the heart. We are holding them all close.

With gratitude,

Lynn Dee Eason