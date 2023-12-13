South Porcupine OPP – Collision closes Hwy 144 for several hours

A two-vehicle collision closes Highway 144 for several hours.

On December 10, 2023, shortly before 1:00 p.m., members of the South Porcupine Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision on Highway 144, Jack Township, north of Gogama.

One person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team (T.I.M.E.).

The highway was closed so several hours between Highway 101 and Highway 560.

Further details will be released as they become available.