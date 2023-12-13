East Algoma OPP – Driver issued a 3-day Suspension after traffic stop

On December 12, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle in a ditch near Eastman Road and Highway 17 in the Town of Blind River.

Police arrived a short time later and observed an SUV on the north side of the highway with severe front-end damage and the airbags deployed. While speaking to the driver officers determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the Blind River Detachment for further testing.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver’s license suspension (ADLS).

As a result, Logan GIESLER, 19 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Novice Driver-B.A.C. above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 2, 2024.

The OPP reminds motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, “Make the Call” dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.