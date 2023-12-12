Nipigon OPP – Arrest and Drug Trafficking Charges Laid

As a result of public complaints and tips, officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation into drug trafficking in the town of Nipigon.
As a result of this investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Cass POTAN, 35 years old, of Nipigon, Ontario.
On December 10, 2023, the accused was arrested and has been charged with;
- Possession of Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act
- Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamines (Crystal Meth), contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act
- Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act
The accused is being held in custody for a bail hearing.
If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
