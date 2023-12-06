NIpigon OPP – Impaired by Drugs Charges Laid

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual for impaired operation.

On December 1, 2023, just before 9:00 a.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the area of Highway 11-17 near Lofty Davies Road.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by drugs. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Morgan DUMONSKI-HASKELL, 29-years-old, of Nipigon, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Blood Drug Concentration.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on January 16, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.