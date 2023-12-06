Grade 9 girls from École secondaire Saint-Joseph learn about the trades

On October 26, grade 9 girls from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) travelled to Timmins to take part in a career awareness activity. The activity was offered by Collège Boréal in Timmins, in partnership with the northern French-language school boards and Skills Ontario.

This activity offered the girls the opportunity to explore various career possibilities and take part in interactive workshops given by experts in the field of trades and technologies. The girls were introduced to two fields in particular through real hands-on experience. In addition, they discovered what learning pathway mut be followed to work in the trades.

The girls from ÉS Saint-Joseph benefited greatly from this experience, which gave them a better understanding of the trades as well as the path required to work in this field.