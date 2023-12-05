Algoma Youth Wellness Hub launches virtual services in the Algoma District

The Algoma Youth Wellness Hub in coordination with Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario (YWHO), a leading provider of mental health and wellness solutions for youth is pleased to announce the launch of its virtual services. In response to the changing landscape of our fast-paced world, the Algoma Youth Wellness Hub is committed to delivering accessible and convenient mental health support through secure and personalized virtual platforms.

The YWHO Virtual Hub is our new web-based service platform that allows youth to access mental health and well-being services virtually. This platform can be accessed via desktop, mobile, or other devices, and does not require you to download an app.

Whenever youth need support, they can log onto the YWHO Virtual Hub and request an appointment. This platform also enables youth to plan their goals, assess their progress, check out resources, and more.

“In the context of the holiday season, the virtual hub is a great gift to the youth of our community, and soon enough we will be opening our physical youth hub at 124 Dennis St. Together the virtual and physical hub will provide a safe and welcoming place where youth can get the help they need when, where, and how they need it! The hub will provide a much needed place of connection”, said Ali Juma, AFS CEO

To learn more about the YWHO Virtual Hub, visit https://virtual.youthhubs.ca. To access additional features and functions, you can create an account. Once your account is created, sign in, and that’s it! Services will be available starting December 5, 2023.

At a time when digital connectivity has become an integral part of our lives, Algoma Youth Wellness Hubs recognizes the importance of adapting mental health services to meet the needs of the individuals it supports.

Virtual Services leverage state-of-the-art technology to offer a comprehensive range of therapeutic interventions, ensuring that clients can access professional support from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

Key Features of the Algoma Youth Wellness Hub’s Virtual Services:

Accessible, Anywhere: Virtual counseling sessions provide flexibility for clients to schedule appointments at times that suit their busy lifestyles, with later hours. Algoma Youth Wellness Hub is breaking down the barriers of traditional in-person therapy. Comprehensive Support: Whether youth are seeking assistance for mental health support, substance use support, skills and wellbeing or 1 on 1 services from community partners, Algoma Youth Wellness Hubs Virtual Services offer a broad spectrum of therapeutic support. User-Friendly Technology: Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario has invested in a user-friendly virtual platform to ensure a seamless and comfortable experience for youth. Technical support is readily available to address any concerns and facilitate smooth interactions.

About Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario (YWHO)

Youth Wellness Hub Ontario is a provincial initiative that brings together existing service providers to deliver Integrated Youth Services (IYS) including mental health and substance use supports, primary care, and social service wellness activities in accessible, youth-friendly spaces. With a commitment to youth co-development, innovation, accessibility, and quality care, Youth Wellness Hub Ontario offers a range of services, including virtual counseling, peer support, housing, employment assistance, skills and wellbeing programs, and more.

Algoma Youth Wellness Hub’s Virtual Services aims to empower individuals to prioritize their mental health and well-being in a world that is constantly evolving. By combining expertise with technology, we believe that everyone in the Algoma District should have the opportunity to access the right services and support conveniently and confidentially.