DERESKI, Lonny

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Lonny on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the age of 64. Lonny passed comfortably at the Sault Area Hospital with his family and loved ones by his side.

He is survived by his beloved mom and best friend Astrid (nee Klockars), and predeceased by his dad Louis on November 22, 2022, and his nephews Tavis and Brandon. He leaves behind his sister Louanne and her children Graeme, Hanna (Jarrett), and Andrew Ellis; his brother Troy (Sherri) and his nieces ~ Tori, Emma (Brendan), Emily (Edward), Grace, and great niece Primrose.

Lonny grew up in Wawa, and at the age of 18, he began his 35-year career with Algoma Ore Division. In 1998, he moved to Sault Ste. Marie to continue this career at Algoma Steel.

Lonny followed in his dad’s footsteps and was a talented woodworker, creating many fine pieces with his dad and making frames for the exquisite photos he took with his 35mm camera. He loved reading, discussing politics, listening to and enlightening people about classic rock from his vast fund of knowledge, and his quiet conversations abounded with clever witticisms. In retirement, Lonny enjoyed his daily coffee at the mall with his friend Al, and he spent many nights at his camp on Lake Superior enjoying campfires and feeding the chipmunks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, or, as Lonny referred to them, the “Toronto Make Me Laughs,” have lost their most devout fan. He patiently awaited their next Stanley Cup victory but had accepted that he couldn’t live to be 100 for that to happen.

A special thank you to Dr. Rassouli and the nurses at the Sault Area Hospital Oncology Department; Dr. Curran, Carly and Debbie in the Intensive Care Unit; and the Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Services.

As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private burial in the spring at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa, Ontario.

In Lonny’s memory, Memorial donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Palliative Care Program would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie