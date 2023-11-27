NDP: Ontarians with disabilities need ODSP to be doubled—not reduced

MPP Monique Taylor (Hamilton Mountain), NDP critic for Children, Community and Social Services, released a statement following reports that the Ford Conservatives are looking for ways to implement cuts to lower costs in the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP):

“It’s extremely alarming to hear that Minister Parsa is looking for ways to cut costs, when he should be doubling ODSP rates immediately. With the cost of living rising every day, it’s completely out of touch to think anyone can afford to live on current ODSP rates, when it barely covers rent.

Ford is sitting on billions of dollars in contingency funds – he should be putting that money to good use immediately, instead of leaving ODSP recipients to access food banks just to make ends meet. No one should be living in legislated poverty like this.”

