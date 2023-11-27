NDP: Ontarians with disabilities need ODSP to be doubled—not reduced

MPP Monique Taylor (Hamilton Mountain), NDP critic for Children, Community and Social Services, released a statement following reports that the Ford Conservatives are looking for ways to implement cuts to lower costs in the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP):
“It’s extremely alarming to hear that Minister Parsa is looking for ways to cut costs, when he should be doubling ODSP rates immediately. With the cost of living rising every day, it’s completely out of touch to think anyone can afford to live on current ODSP rates, when it barely covers rent.
Ford is sitting on billions of dollars in contingency funds – he should be putting that money to good use immediately, instead of leaving ODSP recipients to access food banks just to make ends meet. No one should be living in legislated poverty like this.”
QUICK FACTS
- CityNews revealed that the transition binder of Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services, refers to the new Federal Canadian Disability Benefit as a way to ‘mitigate costs’.
- The Canada Disability Benefit is supposed to be a top-up for provincial benefits, not a replacement.
- Advocates are concerned that the Minister is looking for savings, at a time when Ford is sitting on billions of dollars, and ODSP recipients are left trying to survive on support below the poverty line.
