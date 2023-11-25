Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after retail theft

On November 23, 2023, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a theft that occurred from a retail store on Elizabeth Walk in Elliot Lake.

On November 20, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the complainant reported a male who had just entered the store, grabbed numerous products, and then departed on foot. A description of the male and security video was provided to police.

Spencer D’AMATO-KOSCH, 23-years-old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

  • Theft under $5000
  • Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 24, 2023.

