Tis the season for giving at Mission Motors!

And we`ve partnered up with some great customers and friends to give!

Mission Motors has donated $500 to the Wawa Community Food Bank and $500 to the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund. Our partners Mike Moore of Mike Moore Construction Ltd and Ray Brisson of 85 Electric have matched our donations! That`s $3,000 in local business contributions for our community!

Thank you Mike and Ray!

Pass it on – challenge someone to contribute!

Please stop by the Mission Motors dealership and drop off a non-perishable food item or donation. Help us to make this holiday season a little brighter for those in need. We will be collecting until the 10th of December.

Remember that every little bit makes a difference.

Join us – the challenge is on!

Mission Motors – proud supporter of Wawa community services.

P.S. With your donation, don’t forget to enter your name in a draw for a chance to WIN a Mission Motors jacket!