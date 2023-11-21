École Saint Nom de Jésus shines at Trunk or Treat event

While children and adults alike can dress up for Halloween, it is also a good time to promote our lovely school. Thanks to the support of Ms. Samantha École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) was well represented at the Hornepayne Trunk or Treat event. The “Stitch and Chester” theme offered children a visually stimulating experience and enabled the school to meet over 120 young people as well as talk to the families of the school’s students, former pupils, and future students.

The Trunk or Treat event included a costume contest, games, and fun activities. Trunk or Treat embodies the community spirit and fun of Halloween as it allows families to come together in safety, celebrate the holiday and create lasting memories.