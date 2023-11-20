Smith, Robert Peter “Pete”

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Robert Peter Smith “Pete” on Monday, November 13, 2023 at the age of 70.

Son of the late William and Leona Smith of Hawk Junction. Husband of Marilyn Smith (nee Gerrior). Pete enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Summers were spent picking wild blueberries. As a younger man, he was a fastball pitcher, curler, and enjoyed playing hockey. His greatest love was for his family. He will be forever cherished by his children Robin, Dawn (Maurice), and Dale (Dayllin) as well as his grandchildren Shayna (Adam), Braeden, and Gabriel, and his great-grandchildren Harmony and Camryn. Pete is predeceased by one brother and survived by 4 brothers and 2 sisters as well as many nieces and nephews.

The Smith family will receive family and friends in the spring for Pete’s internment in Hawk Junction.

Donations can be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted with Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd.