The HSCDSB Board of Trustees acclaims Gary Trembinski as Chairperson and elects John Bruno as Vice-Chairperson

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) has elected its leadership for the Board of Trustees.

During the monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, held at the Mount St. Joseph Catholic Education Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Gary Trembinski was acclaimed as the Chairperson, while John Bruno was elected as the Vice-Chairperson.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chair for the second year. Last year, I gained a lot of valuable experience from this role, and I am thankful for the trust and support of my colleagues who have made this journey possible. We have achieved many exciting milestones over the past year, and I am proud to have been a part of them. It is a great honour to lead the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board. I look forward to working with the new vice-chairperson, John Bruno and I want to thank John Caputo for being an incredible vice-chair over the last year. Director of Education Danny Viotto and his senior administration team have achieved incredible results, and we are excited to see what amazing things they will accomplish,” said Chairperson, Gary Trembinski

“For more than 37 years, the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board has been an integral part of my life. As a trustee and now as vice-chair, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the growth and development of education. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all trustees and student trustees for their dedication, hard work, and innovative ideas that have helped us in our mission to provide quality education rooted in faith. I would also like to express my gratitude to my family, friends, and colleagues for their unwavering support and encouragement,” said Vice-Chairperson, John Bruno

“I want to express my heartfelt congratulations to Chairperson Gary Trembinski and Vice-Chairperson John Bruno on their new positions. I am excited to work closely with them as we continue to journey together in faith and learning, striving to provide the best Catholic education in our region to our students. As the Board of Trustees plays a crucial role in shaping the direction and vision of our school board, I believe that with the leadership of Gary Trembinski and John Bruno, along with the invaluable contributions of the trustees and student trustees, our board is well-prepared for success and a bright future lies ahead of it,” said Director of Education, Danny Viotto