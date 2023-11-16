PROVOST, Simone

Passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Long Term Care on Saturday November 11, 2023 just 13 days from her 92nd birthday.

Beloved wife of the late Fernand Provost. Dearly loved mother of Claire Evely, Paulette Robinson (late Curt), Cecile Elan (Joe), Aline Sauve (late Adrien), Joe Provost (Paula) and Marcel Provost (Judy). Adored grandmother of Reg (Tonya), Fern (Kim), Bob (Brenda), Denise, Pauline (James), John Paul, Glen (Leslie), Paul (Elissa), Christopher (Megan), Josh, Meghan (Colin), Paul, Cory (Connie), Nathan (Tricia), Cassee, Matthew (Samantha), Mackenzie (Marc) and Taylor (Austin). Proud great grandmother of 25 and predeceased by one. Daughter of the late Phillippe and Aurore Desbois. Dear sister of Claudette Lindsay (Warren), Yves Desbois (Jo), the late Raina Desbois, the late Yvette Desbois (late Bill), the late Eddy Desbois (late Helen) and the late Paul Desbois (Carol). Simone will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A come and go Celebration of Life will take place at Judy’s (59 Broadway Avenue, Wawa) on Sunday November 26, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Simone’s remains will be laid to rest in the Summer of 2024 at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care would be greatly appreciated by the family.

The family would like to send a very heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, especially to the LTC for their wonderful care of Simone while she was in your care.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 705-856-7340). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca