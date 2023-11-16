Happenings at Wawa First United – November 16

Sunday the message was based on the parable of the ten virgins.

There were ten bridesmaids prepared for a Wedding feast and they waited with their lamps lit for the bridal procession. The groom’s party was late coming to get the bride, and unfortunately, five of the lamps went out. The bridesmaids wanted to borrow oil for their lamps from the other five bridesmaids. They said no, so the five without oil to keep their lamps burning, were left behind.

The parable reveals that when Christ returns, each person must stand on his or her own. Your mother’s faith will not save you. Your wife’s faith will not save you. You will not be saved by the spiritual life of your son or daughter.

The question will be, “Where do you stand?” Are you alive in Christ? Are you ready?

Five women had to go out and get oil, but they were too late. Those who are ready will go with Christ, the feast is ready. Do not be shut out.

There is no time left to think about turning to Christ. So trim your lamps, and have extra oil. Keep your faith strong, do not let it slide, be prepared, be ready. Don’t be late. Matthew 25:1-13

Scriptures for Sunday, November 19,2023

Judges 4:1-2 – The judge Deborah speaks God’s word to the general Barak.

Psalm 123 – We lift our eyes to you, O God

1 Thessalonians 5:1-11 – The day of God will come as a thief in the night.

Matthew 25:14-30 – The parable of the talents

Notices:

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. Nov. 25th at 3:00 p.m. anyone who is interested in knitting or crocheting is most welcome to join. We have supplies of wool and knitting needles if needed.

Fr. Joe from St. Monica’s gives a short service at the hospital on Friday mornings at 11:00 am. You are welcome to come and sing with the group.

A Cancer Support Group will meet in the Family room on the First Monday of each month at 2:00 pm.

Commemorative Days

November 13 – World Kindness Day ( every day)

November 18 – World Toilet Day ( a call to action for all those who don’t have places to go to the bathroom or proper sanitation)

November 20 – World Children’s Day

November 21 – World Hello Day

November 24 – Buy Nothing Day

November 25 – International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.