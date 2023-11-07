MILLETTE, Alfreda “Freda”

(1935-2023)

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at the age of 88 years. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Alphege. Cherished mother of Jean-Guy (Rachelle), Nicole Imbeault (Réginald), Lise Kiddle (late Andrée Sauvé), Eddie, Daniel and Donald. Proud grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother of many.

At Freda’s request, cremation has taken place. A private family inurnment will take place in the Spring of 2024, in Wawa, Ontario. Memorial donations to the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Care Fund would be greatly appreciated by the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses, and doctors for all the care provided during this special time for mom. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.