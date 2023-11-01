Wednesday Morning News – November 1

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries. Rain showers early this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Debbie Taanman of Sowerby. She won the $82,437.50 jackpot in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation October 50/50 draw.
- If you are visiting someone in the Sault Area Hospital; be aware that the SAH has declared COVID-19 outbreak on 2A – limiting visitors to essential caregivers on this unit, as well as on 3A and 3B (which are remaining in outbreak). All visitors must be masked.
- Don’t forget to reserve your seat at Chadwic’s Muscles & Mocktails on November 15th. Guest speakers are Winter Dubbin and Carole Bouffard, with a musical performance by Abrielle Reeves.
