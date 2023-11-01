REED, George Henry

In loving memory of George Henry Reed who passed away on Saturday, October 28th, 2023, with his family by his side at the age of 85. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Alice, and was the loving and best father of Dan (Carrie) and Heather (Jamie). He was also the cherished papa of Hayden, Keara, Rory and Brody. George will be greatly missed by many extended family members and friends.

Our dad received exceptional care in his final days and so the family asks you to please consider a donation to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation, specifically, the Palliative Care Unit.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2024 on St. Joseph Island. Details at a later date.

Condolences can be made at torrancefuneralhome.com, Parry Sound.