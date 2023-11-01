Congratulations to all Wawa Cross Country Runners

Congratulations to all the high school cross country runners from MSH and ESJ who compteted at NWOSSA in Thunder Bay on October 25th. These resiliant athletes braved 07:00 am practices for the last two months.

They all had terrific runs and toughed it out on a hilly course in Thunder Bay. This amazing group of kids is coached by Anjali Oberai, Tracy Laing, and Mark Szekely. Looking forward to another great season next year!