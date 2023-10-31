Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont)

At 11:36 a.m. Environment Canada updated the Winter Weather Travel Advisory between Montreal River Harbour and Searchmont.



Lake effect snow, heavy at times, with local total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

The stretch of Highway 17 near Batchawana Bay will be affected before this lake effect weakens. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

