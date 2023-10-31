TREMBLAY, Gilles

Passed away peacefully at the FJ Davey Home with his sister Michelle by his side on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at the age of 93.

Born in Matabele, Quebec to Raoul and Marie-Ann Tremblay on May 5, 1930. In order to find work, he lived in Montreal, Timmins, Wawa, and a whole lot of places in between in both Quebec and Ontario. He finally settled in Wawa where he stayed long term. Gilles was a skilled heavy equipment operator who helped build numerous roads in the Wawa area. We have even heard stories of how he once drove from Wawa to the Sault before the road was officially opened. He will also be remembered as a Taxi driver, and for doing deliveries some of which may or may not have been legal back in the day.

In March of this year, he lost the love of his life, Pat Cyr. Gilles will be remembered by his three children, the late Claude, and daughters Michelle Ruff (Randy) and Diane. Loved grandfather of Jamie and Deidra Hardy and Courtney Plant. Gilles was the oldest of six siblings, Michelle Mattaini (Clovis), late Laurent, late Huguette Roy (late Alphonse), Gaetant (Ginette) and Gaetane Cloutier. He will be sadly missed by his several nieces and nephews and many close friends.

If you have encountered Gilles, no matter where, he always had a joke or something funny to share. Sometimes it was appropriate and sometimes not so much! You could always count for Gilles to be Gilles! At times he was referred to as the Mayor of Wawa or A.K.A. had a better scoop than the Algoma News Review. He will be missed.

At Gilles request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life and burial will take place at a later date in Wawa. Memorial donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation in Wawa would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Until we meet again, tête-de-ketchup!