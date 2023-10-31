PAGE, David Andrew

Passed away peacefully as a result of a stroke, in the Sault Area Hospital on October 12, 2023.

Beloved husband of the late Joan Page. Loving father of Linsey Blakely (Jim), the late Laura Page, Janice Goodings (Shawn), Tracy Buckler (Philip “Buck”), Judy Provost (Marcel) and Melanie Emond (Regis). Proud grandfather of Shannon (Trevor), Claire, Adam (Jenelle), Ollie, Walker (Koryn), Ian, Matthew (Samantha), Mackenzie (Marc), Taylor (Austin), Alex and Nicole. Great grandfather of Jax, Mia, Jude, and Wren. Predeceased by his dear sister Katherine Holman (Keith) and brother Deans Page (Marjorie). Brother-in-law of Isabel Sherwood and the late Richard (Dick). Dave will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews and their families.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stamler and the Wawa Family Health Team for their many years of care, and to the physicians and staff at the Sault Area Hospital for their excellent care over the past week.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A “Come-and-Go” Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 59 Broadway Avenue, Wawa, Ontario. Family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Dave’s life well-lived. Interment of his cremated remains will follow the Celebration of Life at Woodland Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Brian Goodings presiding.

Memorial donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.