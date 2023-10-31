Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) CLOSED

Oct 31, 2023 at 02:48
Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 1:37 a.m.
Motorists can detour by taking Highway 101 (Wawa to Chapleau), then Hwy 129 to Thessalon and rejoin Hwy 17.
Remember that the Sultan Industrial Road at Stephens (~66-67km) will be closed on Tuesday, October 31st from 8 am to 4 pm. CN is completing some maintenance at the rail crossing location.
