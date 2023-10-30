Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island)

5:32 AM EDT Monday 30 October 2023

Weather Advisory in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect. This alert began at 8:47 p.m. Sunday, October 29th, 2023.

This will be the first accumulating lake effect snow event of the season for most areas. The stretch of Highway 17 from Batchawana Bay to Sault Ste. Marie will be affected. Lake effect snow may continue into tonight for some areas.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.