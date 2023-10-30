Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont)

At 11:20 PM Environment Canada fine tuned their w inter weather travel advisory that was issued earlier today.

“Lake effect snow, heavy at times. Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing:

Ending late Tuesday morning.

Discussion:

The stretch of Highway 17 from Montreal River Harbour to Karalash Corners will be affected.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.”