Saturday Morning News – October 28

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. Wind becoming west 20 this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Monster Mash at the Legion tonight – it is a fundraiser for the Wawa Music Festival
