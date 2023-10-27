Freezing Rain Warning (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

At 5:09 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Freezing Rain Warning for:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Freezing rain is expected this morning. Freezing rain, at times mixed with snow and ice pellets, is expected this morning. Precipitation should remain as rain for lower elevation areas near Lake Superior.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.