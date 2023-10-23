Breaking News

Monday Morning News – October 23

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 6.

News Tidbits:

  • Hornepayne readers – Route N01 will not be running from October 16th until October 31st due a driver shortage in the Hornepayne community.
  • Don’t forget this is Bag Day at Wawa First United!
