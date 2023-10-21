Saturday Morning News – October 21

Weather:
- Today – Overcast. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.
News:
- It is doubtful if the clouds will lift tonight – but if they do, tonight is the projected peak of the Orionids. An expected 40-70 meteors per hour could occur after midnight.
