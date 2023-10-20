Friday Morning News – October 20

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There have been no new fires since the last report on October 19. There is currently 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. This fire is being observed. The fire hazard across the Northeast Region is low except for two areas in the southeastern end of the region with moderate fire hazard values.
News Tidbits:
- The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike. Negotiations are to continue. Additionally, The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association is also holding their strike votes Wednesday and Thursday.
- There are traffic delays on Hwy 17. Hwy 17 is closed from Webbwood to Espanola due to a collision (updated at 5:29 a.m. closed at 1:19 a.m.). Heavy traffic detour via Lee Valley Rd – Light traffic only detour via Old Webbwood Rd
