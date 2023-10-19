Thursday Morning News – October 19

Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Temperature steady near 10. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Low plus 4.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Thrift Sale at Wawa First United Church today!
- Heliene and Sault College have joined together announcing a partnership, and Heliene has donated re-purposed robotics equipment valued at $150,000 to enrich students’ skills in an ever-evolving technological landscape.
