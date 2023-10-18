Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Showers beginning before morning. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- Algoma University has placed 19th overall in Maclean magazine’s 2024 list of primarily undergraduate university rankings. Algoma placed first overall for Operating Budget and second in Canada for Scholarships and Bursaries.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – October 18 - October 18, 2023
- Tuesday Morning News – October 17 - October 17, 2023
- Monday Morning News – October 16 - October 16, 2023