Tuesday Morning News – October 17

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 10. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 1.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There have been no new fires since the last report on October 12. There are currently 7 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires 1 is under control and 6 are being observed. The fire hazard across the Northeast Region is low.
News Tidbits:
- Dr. Robert Ohle has been appointed Heart and Stroke Foundation/NOSM University Chair in Indigenous and Rural Health Research for a five-year renewable term. Dr. Ohle will advance research on cardio- and cerebrovascular disease with Indigenous and rural communities, collaborate with Indigenous partners with an aim to build capacity in rural health across Ontario. Working in concert with Indigenous and rural research units, he will consult with elders, Indigenous leaders, health systems managers, government officials, and the public to better understand the challenges faced in these communities.
- Don’t forget to register for Curling tonight at the MMCC from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
